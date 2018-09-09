A minor “big-oil scare” rippled through Santa Barbara County last week.
According to a local environmental watchdog group, Los Padres ForestWatch, the federal government was said to be considering opening more than 120,000 acres in the county to oil drilling. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) had set up a 30-day period for taking public comment, and that period ended Friday.
Opening that much land to oil drilling raised the hackles of local environmentalists. The situation was exacerbated by what at first was a lack of information from BLM officials. By week’s end, however, those officials had spoken, and the perceived threat of an explosion of local oil development was significantly diminished.
There usually are a lot of moving parts in any discussion about an increase in oil drilling in the county. In this case, the parts started moving when it was believed the BLM was withholding information from local interests. It was not.
By week’s end, BLM officials had defused the situation with a full explanation of what the Friday deadline was all about — and, as usual, it was about affording local residents an opportunity to give the agency any technical data that could help in making future oil lease decisions.
In the midst of the mild panic there was talk of the risks of hydraulic fracturing, an oil extraction method better known as fracking, and a practice that has been loosely linked to all sorts of environmental issues, including provoking earthquakes.
A BLM official addressed that potential problem, explaining that fracking is extremely unlikely on local lands, because “Santa Barbara County has a lot of shallow oil.” Oil companies tend to pick the lowest-hanging fruit. It’s a commonsense profits thing.
Further helping to quell an anti-oil uproar is the fact that even though the Friday public-input period has come and gone, there are many more potential opportunities for public involvement.
As the BLM official explained, even after this final environmental impact statement is completed, if an oil company expresses interest in a specific lease site, a fresh impact assessment is required. Yet another round of environmental review will occur when a site is leased, and before actual drilling can begin.
The backdrop to this is one of the facts of life in the early 21st century — we are a nation that runs on oil. While many environmentalists insist we can live without fossil fuels, the fact is we cannot.
There are more than 6,000 oil-based, commonly-used products and only one of those is gasoline. On the other hand, fossil fuels are nonrenewable, so the future of oil certainly is not infinite.
That’s the sort of circular discussion that could go on for years. For now, it’s probably best to consider the realities of the situation, and accept that a certain amount of oil and gas development is essential to our daily lives.
For those and other reasons, we try to keep an open mind about local oil development. We understand and fully appreciate the need for fossil fuels and the products oil helps deliver to consumers. But we also understand and fully appreciate that oil is a finite resource, and we all need to think more logically about renewable alternatives.
Santa Barbara County has available oil resources, and has had for more than a century. This region also knows the true cost when an oil development fails, and spoils the local ecosystem.
The key is finding balance, and with the BLM filling in some of the blanks, we are open to discussing the issue.