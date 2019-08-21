California voters approved the Adult Use of Marijuana Act in ballot Proposition 64, legalizing personal use and cultivation.
That was in 2016, and the law remains a work in progress today, in large part because local jurisdictions were given the authority to create their own rules, because communities have their own identities and perceptions.
An unintended consequence of legalizing cannabis use and cultivation is a flourishing illegal market, and that may be the single most difficult problem for the state and local governments to solve.
For example, even though marijuana products are legal to grow and buy, Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies are busier than ever finding and shutting down illegal grows. It seems like we publish stories of such raids several times or more a month.
Last week, a brush fire in the Santa Rita Hills near Lompoc damaged an illegal cannabis farm operation, and late in the day the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team swooped in and destroyed roughly 1,800 plants, and seized 100 pounds or so of processed marijuana.
County officials apparently were still considering a licensing application for the property on which the illegal grow was discovered.
A matter of impatient business operators, or the lengthy permitting process employed by the county? That may be part of the difficulty of replacing the marijuana black market with legal operations.
It is a problem most developers in the county are fully, and sometimes painfully aware of. In business, time is money. In government, time often seems to stand still. The permit application for the Lompoc Valley grow that was raided was set in motion last May.
A market research firm reported last week that California’s legal cannabis industry is expected to surpass $3.1 billion in sales — but for every $1 consumers spend on legal marijuana and cannabis products, $3 is spent on the black market. Experts say the legal market will not overtake the illegal market in gross sales until 2024 or later.
That gap is costing the state a lot of tax revenue and fees, which now are increasingly being spent on ramped-up enforcement efforts to stymie the cannabis black market.
Overall, lost tax revenues are a major concern, given the fact that California is now the planet’s leading legal marijuana market. Economists weren’t blowing smoke when they said the cannabis industry could be huge in this state.
But what to do about the black market and bureaucratic red tape? Housing and commercial property developers in Santa Barbara County have been asking that question for years, with little to show for it. In many cases it was a North County vs. South County issue, with folks down the coast holding the hammer. With Santa Maria having become the county’s most-populated city, that situation seems to be changing.
The continued expansion of the illegal cannabis market is putting a burden on law enforcement agencies, a situation that almost certainly can be reversed if our elected leaders at the county and city levels streamline the processes for licensing and permitting legal businesses.
There are valid reasons why the county’s licensing and permitting processes often take on the appearance of a massive corn maze — lots of folks want to control their living and work places. It’s just human nature.
But there needs to be balance, a middle ground upon which commerce and lifestyle can coexist, peacefully. There is also the fact that this region shouldn’t need, and truly cannot afford a small police army to control what is, in essence, a legal industry.
Finding middle ground is what democracy is really all about.