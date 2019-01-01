This is a big week for the majority of Americans. The newest members of the U.S. Congress are being sworn in on Thursday, including a record number of women.
Perhaps most politically interesting is the fact that many of the 117 women elected managed to flip seats, which is political jargon for forcing out one party’s candidate in favor of the other party’s champion.
Another significant fact is that Democrats managed to seize control of the House of Representatives, which is both good and bad news. The good part is the infusion of new ideas. The potentially bad part is that different parties controlling the congressional chambers likely means more partisan division in policy making.
It’s difficult to imagine more stalemating in Washington, but with Democrats controlling the House and Republicans still at the helm in the Senate, the potential for a do-nothing Congress is heightened, considerably.
Most Americans understand it doesn’t have to be like that. The purpose of the federal government is to protect the health and welfare of every American, no matter what their political affiliation. That fact seems to have been lost in the us-vs.-them mentality in Washington.
But, before we all go too gushy on the tidal wave of women joining the congressional ranks, it is important to understand that while a record 102 women will join the 2019 session of the House of Representatives, that still represents only slightly more than 23 percent of the chamber’s voting membership — despite the fact that as of the end of 2018, women represented 50.6 percent of the U.S. population.
Progress for women as equals in our society has been painfully slow, but things are looking up. Nevada recently became the first state in the nation whose legislature has a majority of female lawmakers.
We’re not certain what to make of that fact, but given the overall state of political discord in the United States, our hope is that putting women in charge will bring at least a chance of seeing more compromise and commonsense policy-making.
One of the important issues involves equal pay, which for many years has been a non-starter when it comes to gender. Even in this enlightened age, U.S. working women still average just 82 cents for every dollar earned by a male worker.
Pay inequality has remained static for the past decade, despite a push from the Obama administration in 2009 and passage of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act.
There are valid reasons why men earn more than women on average, including the fact that men work longer hours and dominate certain higher-paying occupations that don’t appeal to women. For example, when it comes to driving a taxi or being a chauffeur, women earn just 72 cents per one dollar a male earns. The worst position for women is personal finance advisers, where the gender gap is 58.9 cents per dollar earned by a male.
But even when data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics factors in circumstantial job situations, such as those mentioned above, men still earn more per hour than women.
Perhaps the presence of more women in policy-making positions will change that equation, or at least move in that direction. The change may not be so much a specific policy, but rather a change in attitude by young women seeing other women move into male-dominated arenas.
There is far more at stake than more equitable pay for women workers, and those issues will get more attention with more women in elected office.