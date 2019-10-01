You have to hand it to California Gov. Gavin Newsom for showing resolve in the face of adversity.
The governor late last week vetoed Senate Bill 1 that would have kept in place endangered species protections and water-pumping restrictions for the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta from the administration of President Obama. Without the veto, those rules would have been shielded against the Trump administration, which seems keen to battle California on almost every issue.
Senate Bill 1, as written, seems more about blowing back against Trump administration regulatory rollbacks, and less about serving the best interests of California and Californians.
From a purely political standpoint, Newsom’s veto may have alienated an his important relationships with environmentalists, who championed the bill.
Newsom did the right thing. The legislation killed last week would not have been good for millions of Californians, and could have imperiled the state’s economic future.
The veto does not mean the state supports recent regulatory rollbacks by the Trump administration. It means the Legislature has an opportunity to get it right next time.
There is no argument about whether the environment needs protecting, as do endangered species. But there is need for balancing rules between science and meeting the needs for water via voluntary, cooperative agreements.
The ultimate goal of future negotiations is a partnership of water agencies, environmental organizations, and the state and federal governments to create innovative ways to better manage our water.
Environmentalists are already ripping Newsom for the veto, insisting he caved to corporate interests, and specifically the state’s politically powerful public water agencies whose officials fear a reduction of flow, especially in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta region.
That may seem like self-interest, but it isn’t. The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is crucial to so many aspects of life in California — including the 25 million Californians’ water needs, and millions of acres of farmland in the Central Valley.
What seems to be lacking in modern American politics is any semblance of balance. Environmentalists say vetoing Senate Bill 1 throws endangered species under the bus, and in ways that may be true. But allowing it to become law would have thrown tens of millions of Californians under the bus, while endangering agriculture in this state.
Audubon California’s Executive Director Sarah Rose soundly condemned Newsom’s veto, saying he “missed an important opportunity to protect the state’s residents, habitats and imperiled wildlife.” We don’t see how that can be true, given that more than half the state’s 40 million or so residents could have been harmed if the bill became law.
And anyone who believes Newsom is capitulating to the Trump administration’s deregulation inclinations is not paying attention. In fact, California is going head-to-head against the president on a number of important issues, many of them related to protecting the environment.
Perhaps the governor truly understands that a more balanced approach to the water issue is needed. The same is true for every local jurisdiction and water district in California. For evidence, just look at the ongoing disputes about water usage here on the Central Coast.
The Legislature should get back to work on trying to balance the rules about water rights and distribution. The environment and endangered species are of critical importance — as are the water requirements of citizens and commerce.
It is also a fact that California must protect itself against the Trump administration’s steady and relentless regulatory rollbacks. After decades of progress, the administration seems intent on dragging the country back to the mid-20th century.
Maybe lawmakers can get it right next time.