Our View: Avoiding the burn in California

Big wildfires are a like a bad car wreck. You really can’t know what it’s like unless you’ve actually lived through one.

And if you’re a lucky survivor of either event, we thought you might appreciate the perspective of folks who have been there, done that with wildfires, and definitely do not want to go through it again.

We use this space, often, to warn readers about the true horror of a big fire, including frequent requests not to be the person who causes of one of those monsters, and how to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

The sad fact is that the overwhelming majority of California and the Central Coast’s big wildfires are caused by humans. We have met the enemy and it is, indeed, us.

Today’s editorial is all about sharing the stories of your friends and neighbors, and their thoughts and fears about wildfires, all of which collectively paint a crucially important picture.