After 22 months, multiple indictments and dozens of witnesses, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is finished. Oh, and the more than $25 million taxpayer dollars it cost to say President Trump was not involved in collusion with Russia along with it.
The public has seen only a brief synopsis of Mueller’s final report, as prepared by Attorney General William Barr, recently appointed by the president, and confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Now, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, who has had lucid moments in the past, has decided he wants the Mueller investigation investigated, which may involve the naming of yet another special counsel.
The Mueller probe’s final tab is life-changing money, but not even close to the nearly $70 million Republicans spent investigating President Clinton’s White House activities.
A sane person might think enough is enough, but we can’t find a soul who believes there is anything sane about American politics.
We have a recommendation for the president and members of Congress, and we harbor no illusions about them responding or even paying attention, but we’ll forge ahead anyway: Why not stop the political nonsense and focus instead on making America great again — and no, we’re not stealing a campaign slogan.
This once-great nation is slipping badly when it comes to maintaining an orderly and safe house. Our basic infrastructure, which was once the envy of the planet, has been allowed to fall into disrepair.
The American Society of Civil Engineers issues a report card on U.S. infrastructure every four years, and in the period between 2009’s report and today, this nation has progressed from a D-minus, to a D. Not even celebrities who buy their kids’ way into elite colleges and universities would call that progress.
Perhaps the scariest aspect of the infrastructure problem is the transportation system, which includes deficient bridge structures. As much as Californians pride ourselves on living in the best of places, this state has nearly 24,000 bridges that are not as safe as they could, or should be. That puts us two spots behind the nation’s worst bridge state, Texas, with more than 48,000 iffy bridges.
In an average year, Americans waste nearly 7 billion hours sitting in snail-pace traffic congestion, also wasting more than 3 billion gallons of fuel. Lousy road conditions cost drivers about $112 billion a year in repair costs. Costing many lives, too.
Water delivery systems in many major cities, especially on the ancient East Coast, are a ticking time bomb. Leaking industries have revealed just how easy it is to poison our drinking water. Been to an airport lately?
We could go on, because the list of faulty infrastructure is a potholed mile long. But the point is that rather than filling the White House and meeting rooms of Congress with partisan blowhards’ self-congratulating hot air, why can’t the men and women we elect to the highest offices in the land do something for the country, rather than for themselves and their self-righteous parties?
It is not a difficult question, but we never get, nor do we expect a straight answer. Perhaps these men and women in high office have been stripped of all sense of duty to the country and its citizens. It sure seems that way when all they can talk about is how to run down the other guy.
Don’t expect a miracle. In fact, if Sen. Graham gets his way, what we will get is more months of bloviating fools doing anything to avoid doing the job they were elected to do.