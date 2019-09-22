If you enjoy a vigorous cage fight, stay tuned to the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine California’s authority to cut a deal with car makers on gas mileage requirements.
The Environmental Protection Agency was all pumped up about a dog-and-pony formal announcement of the challenge last Wednesday, but for reasons not explained opted for a press release instead.
The administration’s claim is that only the federal government has the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions via fuel economy, which is what California’s deal with car makers is all about.
California government officials and a list of environmental groups have promised legal action to stop the rollback. An even dozen states and the District of Columbia also will follow California’s fuel economy standards, so presumably they would have California’s back in a legal dustup.
California has another ally, at least from a legal standpoint. While the Trump administration argues that although the administration supports federalism, they insist that doesn’t mean one state can dictate standards for the entire nation.
True, but that’s not what California’s agreement with auto makers aims to do. Instead, California and those other friendly states, are trying to compensate for the Trump administration’s blanket denial of climate change science, and the role auto emissions play in that change.
California has another important friend — existing federal law. A state’s authority to set its own emissions standards was established more than a half-century ago, when Congress approved a waiver during passage of the Clean Air Act in 1970.
So, in a very real way, the Trump administration is challenging the legislative authority of Congress, as it has on so many occasions in the past couple of years, as President Trump continues to explore the limits of his executive order powers.
You have free articles remaining.
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said last week the Trump administration’s action will hurt U.S. auto makers and U.S. families. He also promised California would fight the administration in federal court, because the feds lack authority to negate this waiver granted by Congress.
In other words, California is ready to fight for a future the Trump administration is incapable of understanding, or even seeing.
Lots of folks could see this fight developing over recent years, as the Trump administration has gone head-to-head with California government officials on key policy differences. Or as Gov. Gavin Newsom put it last week, “California won’t ever wait for permission from Washington to protect the health and safety of children and families.” It’s a sentiment apparently shared by top officials in those friendly states.
The deal agreed to in July between California and four of the world’s largest automakers — Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen — skipped over the Trump administration’s plan to freeze emissions and fuel economy standards adopted under Obama at 2021 levels. The automakers agreed to reduce emissions by 3.7 percent a year starting with the 2022 model year, through 2026. That’s still less than the 4.7-percent annual reductions through 2025 under the Obama administration standards.
The U.S. auto industry generally agrees with the California position, in large part because they fear freezing fuel efficiency amounts will render U.S. vehicles uncompetitive on the domestic and global markets.
All of which raises questions about the administration’s motives in a battle with California and those like-minded states. According to auto makers, Trump’s rules could hurt auto makers’ bottom line.
And again, we have to ask where members of Congress are hiding during this battle, and why? Republicans may be worried about alienating Trump’s voters, but where is the outrage from Democrats?