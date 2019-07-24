The Lompoc City Council has entered into an agreement with a private group that has big plans to develop a space center just north of the city. Maybe the fourth such effort will be more fortunate than previous space center shots.
Actually, we can’t imagine a better location for such a center anywhere in the United States, or the world for that matter. The proximity to Vandenberg Air Force Base’s launch facilities, plus having Allan Hancock College in the same neighborhood are major plusses.
But those factors have been in play during previous space center proposals, and for one reason or another — or a combination of reasons — each of those attempts ended with someone on one side or the other pushing the abort-mission button.
City Council members showed some enthusiasm for this attempt, giving Pale Blue Dot Ventures about 18 months to solidify its plan, with proof of funding being required within a year. Funding has been a main stumbling block in those earlier attempts. City officials also want to see a concept outline and feasibility study before moving too much further with the deal.
Those are reasonable requests, as is the council’s requirement for Pale Blue Dot to pay the city’s expenses along the way, with a $25,000 earnest-money down payment. A prudent approach, given the city’s precarious budget situation. The plan will ultimately be reviewed by the council at a public meeting, open to all.
It was interesting that at last week’s council meeting a local resident continued to lobby for a previous space center proposal, which the city scrapped when the proposer failed to deliver financial documents and other important details.
In fact, that attempt to resurrect an old, failed plan served as a reminder to council members that the space center concept has been floating along for years in the Lompoc Valley. The space center idea goes back to the days of Andrea Seastrand, and before Vandenberg became one of the epicenters of space exploration in America.
This time around, Pale Blue Dot’s principals envision an all-in-one facility with space-related activities and presentations, and possibly an amphitheater, hotel, restaurants, movie theater and retail shops. Not unlike previous proposals, but with each permutation of the space center concept comes renewed hope that it will actually happen.
Our belief such a development could, and should happen, for a number of very solid reasons.
First is the activity in and around Vandenberg when big launches occur. We’ve been there when the roads surrounding the base were filled with cars, and in Lompoc’s downtown area when it’s teeming with visitors here for the show. And it can be quite a show.
Second, we can’t see how almost everyone in the region will not benefit in some way if a space center plan comes to fruition. Those earlier launches at Vandenberg, and the Trump administration’s interest in further exploration of space will only help the space center plan.
Third, and perhaps most importantly for Lompoc, having an international attraction in the Lompoc Valley will invigorate the city’s economy. True, the center could attract big crowds at certain times of the year, but other Central Coast communities seem to thrive on big events, and residents soon learn how best to cope with busy streets and throngs of gawkers.
And it could happen, as long as Lompoc city officials keep a tight grip on the planning phases of the project, always watching for signs that something has gone wrong. We’re not sure local residents could handle the disappointment of yet another failed space center mission.