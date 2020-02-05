Our View: And the big race begins ...
Our View: And the big race begins ...

The Iowa caucuses are the official starting point for the 2020 presidential campaign, which has actually been going pedal-to-the-metal for the better part of a year.

If the Monday performance by the Iowa Democrats is any indication, America is in for a rough year of political chaos.

It seemed as though Democrats had everything lined up, but having to count voters from about 1,600 precincts, coupled with some kind of technical glitch caused a delay in the final count. It was like someone let the air out of a balloon that had been building up pressure for months.

There is a cautionary tale for other states in the Iowa vote-count mayhem, at least on the Democrat’s side of the ledger: A heavier dependence on high-tech ballot-counting equipment increases the possibility of problems.

The issue in Iowa, apparently, was a technical hangup having to do with a new voting app. We all know how new apps can destroy just about any well-made plan. Democrat Party officials also noticed inconsistencies in data from several precincts.

Welcome to the 2020 presidential campaign, which seems destined to be plagued by all kinds of problems, both real and perceived, complicated by deliberate misinformation and rampant conspiracy theories.

Voters should not be deterred, however, because a lot is riding on the November election outcome, at all levels of government.

But thanks to Iowa’s issues, other states in the primary parade are officially on notice, including California, whose presidential primary has been shuffled to an earlier slot, Tuesday, March 3, as this state tries to make its primary results more relevant nationally.

In fact, California primary voting is already underway. Vote-by-mail ballots are in the mail, along with the voter guide, which includes a sample ballot so you can practice. If you meet all the eligibility requirements, but aren’t registered, you have until Tuesday, Feb. 18, to sign up. If you have questions, the folks at the Santa Barbara County Elections Office are always there to help, by calling 1-800-722-8683.

There’s lots to consider for the March 3 primary, including a 24th Congressional District race with an incumbent and two challengers; three candidates in the 19th District California Senate race; seven candidates in the 37th Assembly District; and competitive races in the county’s 1st, 3rd and 4th district Board of Supervisor races.

Lots of studying to do. But there’s more — a $15-billion bond measure on the state ballot, and Lompoc’s sales tax-increase initiative that has sparked heated debate here in North County.

While the presidential race may tend to overshadow down-ballot races and initiatives, the importance of all the issues on the March 3 ballot cannot be overlooked. The presidential race has global ramifications, but choosing elected representatives at the city, county and state levels may be what most directly impacts your life on a daily basis.

In a way, it’s good that the Democrat caucus mess in Iowa happened, because it could be a precursor to a chaotic few months leading up to the November general election. Social media is already out front with a deluge of conspiracy theories and just flat-out fake news. Wading through all that is an added burden for voters. Here’s a tip from long ago — if it sounds too good or too bad to be true, it probably isn't.

In other words, this is a good year during which to be a skeptic, to question what candidates are telling you, then vote with your mind and your heart.

