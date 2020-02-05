Our View: And the big race begins ...

The Iowa caucuses are the official starting point for the 2020 presidential campaign, which has actually been going pedal-to-the-metal for the better part of a year.

If the Monday performance by the Iowa Democrats is any indication, America is in for a rough year of political chaos.

It seemed as though Democrats had everything lined up, but having to count voters from about 1,600 precincts, coupled with some kind of technical glitch caused a delay in the final count. It was like someone let the air out of a balloon that had been building up pressure for months.

There is a cautionary tale for other states in the Iowa vote-count mayhem, at least on the Democrat’s side of the ledger: A heavier dependence on high-tech ballot-counting equipment increases the possibility of problems.

The issue in Iowa, apparently, was a technical hangup having to do with a new voting app. We all know how new apps can destroy just about any well-made plan. Democrat Party officials also noticed inconsistencies in data from several precincts.

Welcome to the 2020 presidential campaign, which seems destined to be plagued by all kinds of problems, both real and perceived, complicated by deliberate misinformation and rampant conspiracy theories.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}