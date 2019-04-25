We have written more than a few times over the years about public-employee retirement programs, and government’s general inability to meet that financial obligation.
Our writing usually coincides with the time of year when Santa Barbara County officials are deciding budget priorities, and the huge gorilla in the meeting room is the mandated-but-unfunded retirement obligation. It amounts to about a billion dollars — money the county does not have.
Eventually, the tab will come due, and unless county officials want a financially debilitating legal battle on their hands, our elected leaders will have to come up with answers — along with the benefits promised to retirees.
The problem is, and always has been, the ineffectual bargaining abilities of government officials, with elected leaders voting for negotiated plans for retirees in uncertain economic times.
It’s not just a local government problem, although most local governments are in a hole similar in relative scope to that of Santa Barbara County. It’s a national problem, and not just with regard to government retirement plans.
The painful truth is that most Americans racing toward retirement don’t have the financial resources to sustain a basic lifestyle, much less the lifestyle they enjoy while gainfully employed.
MarketWatch recently issued a report on problems facing American workers when it comes to retirement planning, and the graphic the site provided with the article says it all — a photo of a cargo ship sinking into the ocean depths.
It all boils down to a simple math problem: Workers in the top 20 percent of annual earnings have 50 percent of all retirement wealth, compared with the bottom-dwellers, whose share falls from 3 percent to 1 percent between the early 1990s and 2010. The share of workers in the bottom fifth of the earnings distribution with no retirement savings rose from 45 percent to 51 percent in those nearly two decades.
As is true in today’s America, those at the top are doing OK, but those at or near the bottom are in deep trouble.
The bigger problem is that, barring a jobs miracle, the group in trouble retirement-wise does not have many options. They could search for that perfect job with much higher pay, but that’s a pipe dream. They could not retire, which is not an option in many companies with a mandatory retirement age. They could not retire, keep working by finding another job, at which point the illegal-but-obvious age discrimination factor kicks in.
It’s obvious which option they choose, if you shop at retail outlets, malls and super stores. They smile, say hello and hand you a list of the day’s specials.
Another obvious solution is to save more for the future, but that, too, is a pipe dream when a working family can barely make, or in many cases not cover their monthly expenses. Given the choice of paying the mortgage and car payment, or putting a few bucks in savings, the stay-afloat strategy is to pay monthly bills.
One financial expert shared this dim view: “In the decades to come, we will witness millions of elderly Americans, baby boomers and others, slipping into poverty. Too frail to work, too poor to retire will become the new normal for many elderly Americans.”
The key part of that quote for government policy makers is “slipping into poverty.” Social-services programs will take the brunt of such a surge, and the burden then falls on taxpayers.
America is not only falling behind in infrastructure upkeep. Our nation’s social service programs are in a losing race as well.