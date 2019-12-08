When planning for the future, where is a good place to start? The past, maybe?
Planning a community’s future is very much like embarking on a long journey — it’s always a sound idea to know where you’ve been, to help decide where you’re going.
Santa Maria is at the start of a trip to create a blueprint for the future, and city officials are having their ears bent by residents from all corners of the community at town hall-style meetings.
So far, events have been held in the city’s northeast, northwest and southeast neighborhoods. Next up will be in the southwest corner, with a meeting planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln St.
The meetings to date have been well-attended, and residents have not been shy about voicing their concerns. While that may be mildly uncomfortable for bureaucrats in charge of things, it is crucial if those leaders want a viable, realistic, cohesive creation of a new General Plan, and a roadmap for growth through 2040.
A General Plan revision is overdue. While local government has updated specific parts of its General Plan over the past 10 years, many of its components remain as originally written, and are simply obsolete.
The neighborhood Town Halls actually serve as scoping sessions for city planners, who will put together a new plan to be discussed and voted on by the City Council.
In the three meetings so far, traffic, parking, public safety, controlling youth crime and rent-control issues have been among the key topics. Policing in general has also been a top priority.
This most recent effort to create a new template for Santa Maria is especially important, given the message in a report a few weeks ago indicating an influx of 35,000 new residents over the next three decades. Santa Maria has recently achieved the status as the city in Santa Barbara County with the largest population.
In municipal-planning terms, big equals specific problems that need to be solved, preferably up front, before small issues get out of hand. There is value for everyone in a General Plan update.
Here are some general concepts from experts:
A community planning decision-making process should, first and foremost, be focused on the long-term sustainability of a community, its environment and economy.
The process should involve a cross-section of a community’s residents, and should include leaders from the public and private sectors, special-interest groups and professionals. A positive relationship should be fostered between residential and commercial development — a critically important factor in regions such as ours, where housing costs are sky-high.
Ideally, a community should be designed for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, with their safety in mind. It’s always a smart move to shape your community around public parks and other open spaces.
Another key element is a sharp focus on a community’s urban core, because that is where residents will gravitate to — if the design is appealing and safe. That, too, has been a key in the remaking of Santa Maria, with its downtown revitalization strategy and modernized streetscape.
One really important element for residents is improving their overall quality of life, which includes personal safety. That fact was made clear in all three of the previous Town Hall gatherings, and likely will be high on the agenda at the Dec. 19 session for southwest-side residents.
In the end, the best general plans are a compilation of public-sector planning expertise, coupled with knowing what residents truly want in their city.