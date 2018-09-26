It’s been three years since we last saw an airshow in the Santa Maria Valley, but it’s coming back, with a new name and direction.
Thunder Over the Valley was the name of the air show that once thrilled locals and visitors, but the series was called off in 2015. It's being replaced with the Central Coast AirFest, which debuts Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6-7, at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Organizers expect the new show to be a fitting replacement for the popular Thunder series, which candidly lost much of its appeal when the U.S. military precision flying teams stopped performing here more than two decades ago.
Instead, this year we’ll have the Snowbirds, jets assigned to the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Aerobatics Squadron. The Snowbirds sound like a good fit for the local show, and for reasons other than the team’s precision-flying skills.
The Canadian Consulate in Los Angeles has informed AirFest organizers a group of Canadian officials will attend the show to support the team. That enhances the show by broadening the showcase event to attract more visitors to the area, and maybe convince businesses to relocate here.
So, in a very real way, the AirFest is sheer fun entertainment on one level, and a means to advertise the city and region’s benefits to potential new businesses, thus helping to grow the local economy.
That’s a lot of upside potential for Santa Maria and our airport, which has struggled in recent years to attract carriers that offer more destinations to local air travelers.
But those nuances are likely of very little concern to the many thousands expected to attend the two-day AirFest, which has expansive plans for more than just the excitement provided by roaring jets and older warplanes that are sure to trigger memories for many local military veterans.
Organizers are arranging for local food trucks, a kids’ zone for safe play, and an array of modern farming equipment on display. This is, after all, an ag community.
There will also be two sessions of live music after the flying is halted at 4 p.m. each day. It sounds like AirFest may be a very nice weekend party, with frills.
But the main attractions will be up in the air and the aircraft sitting on the ground so folks can get an up-close-and-personal look at different kinds of flying machines.
The fascination with air shows goes back a few years, to 1909 to be exact, at the first-ever air show in France. But the real birth of U.S. air shows began at Kitty Hawk, N.C., in December 1903 when Wilbur and Orville Wright successfully completed what is considered to be the first flight of a powered, heavier-than-air craft. The rest is history.
Flying has always been mankind’s dream, and it’s not difficult to understand why. Most of us have traveled by air, and while the hassle getting to the airport and actually boarding a commercial jetliner can be daunting, once the bird is wheels-up, there is a certain dream-like quality to flying.
For one thing, common sense tells you something that big and heavy should never be able to defy gravity. But they do, and it can be a beautiful thing to be part of or to watch.
And that is precisely why next weekend’s show is expected to draw up to 100,000 visitors over the two days. Folks will come from around the Central Coast and beyond to celebrate the sheer beauty of flight. This is a big deal for the Santa Maria Valley.