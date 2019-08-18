Two members of Congress, both military veterans, have written a commentary for USA Today condemning the sale of weapons of war to ordinary citizens, focusing on assault-style firearms.
It seems intuitive and just plain common sense that after so many mass shootings of civilians involving military-grade firearms, lawmakers would at least consider a vote on banning such weapons outside of our armed forces.
The key words in the sentence above are “common” and “sense,” which are foreign concepts in Congress and the White House. Here’s why:
The National Rifle Association has about 5 million dues-paying members, plus other donations, swelling the organization’s annual revenue stream into the hundreds of millions of dollars. After the NRA’s executives are paid, most of the remainder goes into lobbying and contributions to members of Congress, hundreds of thousands a year, mostly to Republican incumbents and candidates.
Actually, the NRA is small potatoes when it comes to lobbying and contributions to politicians. The deep pockets in that department would be the pharmaceuticals and health products industries, which have spent about $4 billion on political lobbying and contributions over the past two decades.
Given the amount of cash and in-kind services big business and the NRA pour into politics, it is no wonder that, when it comes to hot-button public issues — such as gun control — our elected leaders are reluctant to take a position.
Meanwhile, American men, women and children continue to be murdered by misguided and hate-filled shooters, many of whom have legally purchased a type of weapon that should be confined to the battlefield.
Schools, churches, shopping centers and concert venues are not battlefields. There are days when it may seem as though they are, but they are not.
The assault-style weapons of choice for mass killers are the AR-15 and the AK-47 rifles. The AR-15 can fire dozens of rounds a minute. The AK-47 is capable of firing more than 100 rounds a minute.
The NRA has defended the sale of those weapons to private citizens. We don’t know why, other than the organization’s devotion to the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Just for the record, the 2nd Amendment reads as follows: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The debate focuses on which of those words offers the government’s permission to own and use assault-style weapons. Since those firearms didn’t exist when the words were originally written, it’s an open question. So, the part about “… the right of the people to keep and bear Arms …” does not include anything about guns that fire more than 100 rounds a minute.
Assault-weapon bans work. One was approved in 1994, and lasted until 2004, and mass shootings in which six or more people were gunned down dropped almost 40 percent. Ten of the worst U.S. mass shootings occurred in the last 10 years, and in all of them the shooter used an AR-15 or AK-47-style weapon. As those two ex-military congressmen — both trained in the use of assault firearms — wrote in their commentary, such a gun is “… not for hunting or for civilian self-defense. It’s for warfare.”
They encourage Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to stop playing political games and bring gun-safety bills to the Senate floor for a vote, something McConnell has refused to do.
That is the least our leaders could do. It’s just plain common sense.