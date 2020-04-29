Our View: After the war has been won

We have reached a place in the COVID-19 pandemic where people have visions of actual normalcy dancing in their heads. Close, but maybe not just yet.
That seems to be the position Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria officials are taking. Both governments are weighing the pros and cons of opening businesses and restarting the economy, the first step of which is having solid, workable plans in place.
For Santa Maria officials it started with assembling a focus group of the city’s movers and shakers whose mission is to put together a reopening strategy. It will not be a simple task, because while the interests of Santa Maria residents will be paramount, the group also must factor in guidelines set forth by both the county and the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s six-point stay-at-home orders are necessarily vague, which won’t make the Santa Maria focus group’s work any easier.
But at a basic level, the city’s plan also relies on an itemized approach, consisting of providing overall relief for businesses and residents. Then comes the reopening, recovering, reinvention to adjust to necessary safety guideline phases, followed by establishing long-range strategies designed to strengthen the local economy.
In other words, not far off the path city officials were on prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Santa Maria has been reinventing itself for the past several years with a rebirth of the downtown core, a streetscape project, and multi-use zoning in outlying areas.
In many ways, the coronavirus-provoked economic devastation is like a military operation during wartime. After the fierce battle is over, our leaders need to figure out how to clean up the battlefield, make it whole again.
Both county and city officials are envisioning a reopening time line of four to six weeks, which seems reasonable — as long as the virus infection/death curve is trending down. Whatever plans the county and city make would need to be revised if the virus has an upward spike.
That’s what makes planning for a reopening so difficult, because at this point no one is absolutely certain what COVID-19 will do in the coming weeks and months.
Among the many puzzles that county and city officials need to solve is identifying essential businesses, and which ones get a green light to open. The governor of Georgia authorized the reopening of that state’s essential businesses last Friday, and among those opening their doors were hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors. We suppose “essential” is a matter of perspective.
Santa Maria officials have made it clear they are not waiting for the state or county to act on reopening guidelines, but will be creating their own rules. Still, it would be better if all the entities acted more or less in concert.
Or as one of the city’s focus group members put it: “We are not focused so much on the when of reopening. What we’re focusing on is being prepared so that whenever the governor's office and county Public Health (officials) say it's safe to open some or all of our businesses, we are prepared to help them through that process.”
This is all very complicated, because we’ve never been through this exact scenario. There have been temporary shutdowns over the years for various calamities, but nothing even close to the widespread closures caused by this pandemic.
The seminal event will be the downward spiral of the COVID-19’s spread. Only when people feel safe venturing out will our local economy truly be reopened.
