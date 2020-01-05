Our View: A tough job for anyone

Every student gets a report card. We’re not sure what Gavin Newsom might be a student of, but he needs a report card.
Let’s face it, whoever is in the California governor’s office has his or her hands full. This is the nation’s most populous state. California has the world’s fifth-largest economy. We have just about every conceivable type of environment, from griddle-hot deserts to icy-cold mountain tops.
California also has some of the nation’s most daunting challenges. First and foremost for the governor is leading the 40 million or so folks who live here, while trying to balance the needs of urbanites, farmers and everyone in between. And while Newsom has been juggling that awesome chore, he also has been struggling with one of the worst wildfire seasons in state history, while doing verbal combat with the president of the United States.
About that. The only thing that drags down any potential grade we might give Newsom is his almost-compulsive fixation on Donald Trump’s nonstop antics. If it’s not fending off the president’s insulting behavior with regard to California’s very real and very serious homelessness problem, it’s Trump’s threat to withhold federal funds for fighting wildfires — a problem that mostly can be traced back to federal agencies’ mishandling of environmental controls, because the feds control the majority of the land in the state at greatest risk of burning.
This mano-a-mano approach to policy-making and diplomacy may work for some, but it’s not working for the people of California — and that is the constituency on which Gov. Newsom needs to concentrate his energies and political skills.
This new year is not likely to decrease pressures on the governor of the nation’s most heavily-populated and economically viable state. The wildfire problem is not going away, and in fact, experts say it’s likely to worsen, a result of climate change and the existential threat of elongated drought episodes, which make the wildfire problem only that much worse.
Newsom also faces more political risks with regard to Pacific Gas & Electric Company’s bankruptcy filing, and the risk of further blackouts when the fire threat is at its peak. The fact that he’s taking on one of the largest utility companies in America is a demonstration of his willingness to be held accountable for his decisions.
Here’s a clue about Newsom’s job performance so far — even some Republicans in the California Legislature have praised the governor’s first year in office, especially regarding the battle with PG&E and Newsom’s efforts to meet the state’s wildfire issue head-on.
Newsom facilitated health care to more young immigrants living in the country illegally, expanded subsidies for middle-income folks to purchase health insurance, increased tax credits for working families, set a ban on for-profit prisons, and devised better rules governing when police can use deadly force.
Those matters aren’t winning points from political conservatives, especially giving illegal immigrants more rights, but they play to the hearts and minds of what has increasingly become a more liberal state.
One political observer remarked that Newsom had some typical “growing pains” in his first year as governor, but did not do a compete face-plant on the major issues. His immediate predecessor, Jerry Brown, said a governor should not be ranked until he or she has completed a full four-year term.
So, if this California governor happened to be a student in our classroom, we’d likely grade him fairly well, maybe a B-plus or even an A-minus. One year down, three to go.