Our View: A tough job for anyone

Every student gets a report card. We’re not sure what Gavin Newsom might be a student of, but he needs a report card.

Let’s face it, whoever is in the California governor’s office has his or her hands full. This is the nation’s most populous state. California has the world’s fifth-largest economy. We have just about every conceivable type of environment, from griddle-hot deserts to icy-cold mountain tops.

California also has some of the nation’s most daunting challenges. First and foremost for the governor is leading the 40 million or so folks who live here, while trying to balance the needs of urbanites, farmers and everyone in between. And while Newsom has been juggling that awesome chore, he also has been struggling with one of the worst wildfire seasons in state history, while doing verbal combat with the president of the United States.