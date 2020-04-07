OUR VIEW: A system too close to failure

We spent the weekend much like most Americans, at home behind closed doors trying to stay out of harm’s way.
We began writing this editorial on Sunday, relying on various coronavirus reports from around the world, but focusing on what’s happening here at home.
As the weekend came to an end, we had a growing sense that what we feared most might happen before you had a chance to read these words — the collapse of America’s health-care-delivery system, which is under more stress than ever in this nation’s history.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom summed up the problem late last week when he said states will have to rely on their own resourcefulness, because they won’t be getting much help, if any, from the federal government.
Even when the federal help comes, it’s pathetically inadequate. Officials in states and cities that have received medical supplies from federal agencies say they’re mostly getting old, unusable gear.
The feds shipped 170 ventilators to Los Angeles, and all of them needed repairs. The 6,000 masks sent to Alabama were crumbling with dry rot, which should come as no surprise because the masks had an expiration date of 2010. Oregon received a shipment of masks with faulty straps, subject to breaking.
Here in North County, Marian Regional Medical Center took a shipment of 175,000 masks, and a high percentage were unusable because of faulty straps. Another 200,000 went to the Cottage Hospital system facilities, also with problems.
Much of the equipment is being shipped from the federal strategic national stockpile, and most of it dates back to the H1N1 influenza epidemic of a decade ago.
This comes on top of nationwide reports of hospitals running out of critical supplies meant for doctors, nurses and other necessary virus-fighting personnel. Those responders are beginning to be part of the infected-and-dying data stream. Now, experts see ER workers and others dying, possibly by the thousands before this virus runs its course.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is slowly catching up to reality, except in some cases. For example, late last week at a now-regular White House virus briefing, President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner presented an inexcuscable opinion about the feds’ strategic national stockpile being “ours.” Did he mean that it’s the administration’s right not to share that resource with states and cities desperately in need? That would seem to support Gov. Newsom’s assertion that, apparently, states and cities must be prepared to go it alone, without help from federal agencies.
This isn’t the first time the feds have withheld vital support during large-scale disasters. It happened in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when the administration of George W. Bush failed to recognize or understand the severity of the storm’s impacts on the city of New Orleans and Gulf states.
Fortunately, local officials are not without resources and resourcefulness. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County always comes through in a crisis, but is presently stretched about as thin as it can be.
Cities and states not being being able to rely on assistance from the federal government — the entity to which Americans send their tax dollars every year — is disheartening, to say the least, and that is doubly true for the nation’s health-care-delivery network, which according to doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel serving on the front lines is struggling to keep afloat.
We are the United States of America, and we need to start living up to that name.
