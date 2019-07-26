Having failed in his end run around Congress and the Supreme Court on the issue of putting a citizenship question on the 2020 census, President Trump has now unilaterally decided to cut back on the nation’s food stamp program.
The administration aims to change the rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps until a bureaucrat decided “food stamps” had a negative connotation. If successful, the rules change would cut about 3 million recipients out of the food stamp loop.
All of which raises several questions:
Why do some elected officials believe the federal government can legislate an end to poverty?
What has become of the concept of the three branches of the federal government — executive, legislative and judicial — sharing in the responsibility of creating new policy?
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said state governments “have misused this flexibility. We are changing the rules, preventing abuse of a critical safety-net system, so those who need food assistance the most are the only ones who receive it.”
It is interesting that people of considerable financial resources, which is the case for most top-level bureaucrats, seem to have special insights when it comes to deciding how poor people should live or die.
For years, political conservatives have sought cuts in the federal food assistance program for the poor and disabled. House Republicans tried to impose similar restrictions on the SNAP food stamp program last year, but the issue was snuffed in the Senate.
Maybe the administration’s goal is to gain a political talking point by saving taxpayers about $2.5 billion a year. A noble objective, to be sure, but it completely overlooks the problems it could create in impoverished households.
In the latest audit, just more than 36 million Americans receive food stamps, and it might seem to some — folks who have never been hungry a day in their lives — that cutting out 3 million of those recipients is no big deal.
Hunger is a big deal, an appalling fact in this land of so much wealth and self-involved spending.
At last count, more than 41 million Americans come face to face with hunger on a daily basis. Included in that mass of human misery are about 13 million children. The groups of poor people experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity include households with children led by single women, and people living below the poverty level, often far below.
California boasts the fifth-largest economy on the planet, but we also have the highest rate of child poverty in the nation.
This may shock you, but Santa Barbara County has the highest percentage in the state of hunger-suffering children. That seems so incongruous as you drive through neighborhoods with multi-million-dollar estates. The number of hungry kids in the county has been increasing steadily for nearly a decade.
Is this the sort of county, state and nation Americans really want? Have we lost too much of our human kindness to ignore the plight of such a high percentage of our neighbors? We truly hope not.
Welfare, in general, is not an optimal situation, and our guess is that most Americans, if not all, would just as soon avoid being poor and/or living on the edge of starvation.
The nation’s welfare system may not be perfect, and there are folks who abuse it, but the need for our form of welfare is real, as is the level of hunger in America. Given the number of Americans in great need, if anything the welfare system should be expanded.