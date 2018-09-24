Measure A won landslide approval from Santa Barbara County voters a decade ago, and the money generated by the additional sales tax has been flowing steadily into local communities.
Santa Maria officials are hoping some of that flow can be used as seed money to get Caltrans to cough up nearly $300,000 that would be the basis for a blueprint for what bureaucrats refer to as “alternative transportation options.” Why can’t they just come out and say bicycle and pedestrian safety measures? It apparently is the nature of a bureaucracy.
No matter what words you choose, Santa Maria could certainly use an interconnected network of bike and walking paths. We’ve visited communities where such networks have been in use for years, and they make those places so much better for everyone.
Santa Maria city officials have submitted a request for proposals in their quest for a consultant to put together a comprehensive bike/pedestrian path blueprint. Once that’s done, the city can proceed on making the improvements.
Measure A is the well from which the construction dollars will flow. If all goes according to plan, city residents and visitors will have a bonafide bike and walking path, which could and should help take Santa Maria off the list of communities where pedestrians are at high risk.
We have had more than our share of bike-vs.-car, and pedestrian-vs.-car incidents, too many of them with fatal results. Just about any Measure A funds spent to correct that problem will be a blessing.
Officials plan to use the city’s Bikeway Master Plan as a starting point. Even though that plan was put in place nearly 10 years ago, the concept is still valid, because when you think about it, not much has changed about bicycling or walking in those years.
The one thing that has changed is the city’s population, which is growing steadily, putting more citizens on bikes and hoofing it than in years past.
A city engineer hit the nail on the head when he said: “The true benefit is it's going to make Santa Maria a town that’s easier to get around in. It’s not just going to be a car-oriented transportation system. We want people to ride their bikes and feel comfortable riding their bikes. We want people to be able to walk on sidewalks safely.”
The next phase will also include safety improvements for people with physical impairments, especially those using wheelchairs.
Once the grant money is secured, assuming it will be, city officials will create a list of project priorities, which of necessity will include extending existing bike routes, and connecting them to the new network.
Measure A funds are the foundation for these kinds of projects, and one reason voters overwhelmingly supported it in 2008 is that it promises to provide more than $1 billion over the three decades following its passage.
So far, it’s living up to that promise. Money from Measure A has facilitated widening of Highway 101 at the river, and a litany of other important North County projects.
This is exactly what should happen when voters approve a ballot measure that imposes new taxes. The era of governments simply asking for more money and getting it are long gone. Voters are taxpayers, and they want guarantees about how extra tax revenue will be spent.
We can’t think of a better way to spend those dollars than on helping to make our communities more convenient, safer and appealing. That will be the case if Santa Maria manages to pull off the bike/pedestrian improvements.