While folks living along the upper Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley are mopping up after Hurricane Barry, scientists are looking into what could be the start of a major environmental disaster.
The hint came several days before Barry hit Louisiana, when officials in Mississippi announced the closure of every beach in the state fronting on the Gulf of Mexico because of a toxic algae bloom that turned what should be blue/green water into purplish/black sludge.
Meanwhile, scientists along the Gulf rim sounded the alarm about an increasing number of dead dolphins, washing up with welts and canker-like sores on their skin.
A few days after that story broke came news that a man visiting the Florida Panhandle, and enjoying some local oysters on the half-shell, died two days later from what was described as a flesh-eating bacteria.
All this adds to the science community’s expectation that the Gulf of Mexico is slowly, but surely morphing into a giant dead zone.
The problem is what humans are doing along the coast, and what we are doing all the way to the source of the Mississippi River. Rains push all manner of chemicals and debris into the river, which flows down through the heartland, emptying into the Gulf.
Large bodies of water can take only so much abuse, then the dead zones begin to grow. Fish and other marine life can’t cope, and die off.
Then, along comes a Katrina or a Barry. As the remnants of Barry moved up through the country, still disgorging tons of rain, more runoff of farmland nutrients and debris joined the mass in the big river, all of which gets dumped into the upper Gulf of Mexico. This past winter left a lot of rain water behind in the upper Midwest, which had swollen the Mississippi River before Barry became a named storm.
For scientists this represents a perfect, awful storm, and they aren’t sure how the region’s ecosystem will respond — and likely won’t know for quite a while.
The nutrients — especially nitrogen — washed into the river and gulf overfeed marine plants that die and decompose, leaving a large section of the Gulf with little or no oxygen. It’s been happening every summer for years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted that this year’s dead zone will be about the size of Massachusetts, and it will continue to grow, thanks to record rains in Midwestern states and now the first big storm of the season raking over the coastal region.
Not good news for marine life. Nearly 300 dolphins have been found along the Gulf coast since Feb. 1 — triple the usual number — and nearly all have died. When dolphins are dying, you can bet other species are also at severe risk.
It may not make global-warming skeptics happy, but the science community is drawing a direct line between this recent perfect storm of events to global climate change. Midwest farmers besieged by too much rain over the past few months now have a greater appreciation for the climate-change discussion.
And here’s the scary part — it’s mid-July, and Barry was the first of what may be a series of tropical-disturbance events along the Gulf and East coasts, in a hurricane season that began June 1 and doesn’t officially end until November.
There is no way to know or even predict whether there are more Barrys, Ivans or Katrinas waiting to slam the United States. About the only thing humans can do is keep their fingers crossed, and be prepared.