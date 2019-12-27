Our View: A place where all will rise

Housing is a hot topic in California, but perhaps the nation’s poverty situation deserves more of political candidates’ attention. At last count, about 40 million Americans live at or below the federal poverty level, which for a single person is an income of $12,490 a year, $16,910 for a couple, and $21,330 for a family of three.

Add to that 40 million living in poverty the more than 50 million Americans struggling without the benefit of health insurance, and it’s not difficult to see a tidal wave of despair on the horizon.

Many of the names on the list living at or below the poverty income level are also on the list of Americans working without the health-insurance coverage net. But even if all the names were on both lists, that still represents more than 12 percent of the nation’s total population.

And now, a significant number of of those living in poverty and/or suffering a lack of health-care coverage face the possibility of losing some of their food, and perhaps in rare cases, all of their food.

The Trump administration has announced a new rule that will limit state waivers of federal work requirements for so-called able-bodied men and women without dependents ages 18 through 49. Without such a waiver, those people cannot receive food stamps longer than three months in a three-year period.