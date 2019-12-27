Our View: A place where all will rise

We saw a story the other day about a guy struggling to make ends meet, and he said: “This is a really bad time to be poor.”
We’re pretty sure every time is a bad time to be poor, but his point was spot-on, that with the number of poor and uninsured Americans growing rapidly, and the Trump administration tightening the screws on the poor by cutting key federal benefits, things almost certainly will go from bad to worse.
Democratic dark-horse presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg brought his campaign to California recently. He wasn’t here to get campaign contributions, because he has plenty of money. He’s searching for votes, and he was courting California’s legion of the poor.
Bloomberg’s pitch includes initiatives to raise the minimum wage and expand affordable housing, among other things. Both of those campaign pledges would appeal to a huge percentage of Californians, especially those living — or trying to live — here along the Central Coast.
To that end, Bloomberg promises to expand federal tax credits for developers who build low-income housing, increase federal spending on public housing, and start a $10-billion program to encourage cities to ease zoning restrictions that govern where and how developers can build.
We’re not certain how those ideas might fly with some of California’s local governments, especially in pricey neighborhoods, but the goal is admirable.
Housing is a hot topic in California, but perhaps the nation’s poverty situation deserves more of political candidates’ attention. At last count, about 40 million Americans live at or below the federal poverty level, which for a single person is an income of $12,490 a year, $16,910 for a couple, and $21,330 for a family of three.
Add to that 40 million living in poverty the more than 50 million Americans struggling without the benefit of health insurance, and it’s not difficult to see a tidal wave of despair on the horizon.
Many of the names on the list living at or below the poverty income level are also on the list of Americans working without the health-insurance coverage net. But even if all the names were on both lists, that still represents more than 12 percent of the nation’s total population.
And now, a significant number of of those living in poverty and/or suffering a lack of health-care coverage face the possibility of losing some of their food, and perhaps in rare cases, all of their food.
The Trump administration has announced a new rule that will limit state waivers of federal work requirements for so-called able-bodied men and women without dependents ages 18 through 49. Without such a waiver, those people cannot receive food stamps longer than three months in a three-year period.
It’s an important program for those in need, for governments in states with high unemployment or a general lack of available jobs. About 700,000 food-stamp recipients will be affected.
Like much of what transpires in this president’s administration, the term “able-bodied” is vague, and subject to interpretation by state-government bureaucrats.
Apparently the goal is to eliminate food stamps, thus forcing those people to go find jobs to support themselves. A noble goal, to be sure, but not at all practical when looking at the nation’s job market, the skills required to get into that market, or the ability of the poorest of the poor to perform job-related tasks.
Candidate Michael Bloomberg is declaring a new war on poverty, while the current administration seems to be declaring a war on the impoverished.