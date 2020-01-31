Our View: A matter of some complexity

Kobe Bryant was a regular visitor to our region, often coming up the coast from Los Angeles to take part in and contribute to basketball camps and other special events.
Bryant could be spotted in and around Santa Barbara or Montecito, but usually traveled like most superstar celebrities these days — almost invisible to unsuspecting locals.
Bryant, his teen daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles last weekend. The reaction was immediate and global, and in many places had the emotional and psychological impact of a moderately strong earthquake.
We use the word “superstar” because Kobe Bryant was just that, and for many he always will be. As an elite athlete, there is no question about that being the best way to describe him.
But Kobe Bryant was also human, and his younger version experienced a distinctly human problem — a sexual-assault charge that was swept under the rug by a civil lawsuit, involving a cash settlement. He later admitted his complicity in the assault, an asterisk to his celebrity that will never be erased.
Bryant was among the very best ever to play basketball, which afforded him some distancing from that youthful transgression, or whatever you choose to call it, a phenomenon we see a lot in today’s culture. Some big names escape the disgrace, some do not.
In terms of Bryant’s legacy, maybe what happened in the years following the assault episode nearly two decades ago will make a significant difference. He was a proud, devoted father to his children. He spent his years after retiring from pro basketball doing good things for people who really desperately needed some good things in their lives. Insofar as we know, his life after the accusation and charges was completely and resolutely turned around.
We find it interesting, and more than a little unsettling in our profession, however, that Washington Post news executives would see fit to punish one of the newspaper’s reporters for tweeting facts about Bryant’s 2003 rape case just hours after his death. Again, bad things a person does in his or her past almost always leave scars that never go away, and denying those scars exist is both dishonest and illogical. Some believe it to be disrespectful to raise such past issues, just as his family, friends and millions of fans had begun the grieving process.
On the other hand, how does a person reconcile their admiration of Bryant’s achievements as an athlete, father and tireless champion of female athletes — fully dedicated acts of atonement, perhaps — with the man who “was so careless with a young woman’s life,” as USA Today columnist Nancy Armour wrote earlier this week.
Like so many of us, Kobe Bryant’s life was complicated, far more so than most people because of his sports stardom on a global stage. As one of the very best on a short list of basketball players, existing in an incredibly public bubble with spotlights that never go out would truly be a burden.
Living life above the metaphorical rim, or any manifestation of a rim, is something most of us will never have to worry about. The average American’s life is difficult enough without doggedly relentless, flashbulb-in-the-face celebrity. You may think the multi-million-dollar salaries would compensate for a lot of the angst and frustration. But in many cases, they simply do not.
If there is such a thing as redemption, maybe Kobe Bryant has finally achieved it. We will never know. As for us less-than-perfect mortals, one can only hope so.