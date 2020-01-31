Our View: A matter of some complexity

In terms of Bryant’s legacy, maybe what happened in the years following the assault episode nearly two decades ago will make a significant difference. He was a proud, devoted father to his children. He spent his years after retiring from pro basketball doing good things for people who really desperately needed some good things in their lives. Insofar as we know, his life after the accusation and charges was completely and resolutely turned around.

We find it interesting, and more than a little unsettling in our profession, however, that Washington Post news executives would see fit to punish one of the newspaper’s reporters for tweeting facts about Bryant’s 2003 rape case just hours after his death. Again, bad things a person does in his or her past almost always leave scars that never go away, and denying those scars exist is both dishonest and illogical. Some believe it to be disrespectful to raise such past issues, just as his family, friends and millions of fans had begun the grieving process.

On the other hand, how does a person reconcile their admiration of Bryant’s achievements as an athlete, father and tireless champion of female athletes — fully dedicated acts of atonement, perhaps — with the man who “was so careless with a young woman’s life,” as USA Today columnist Nancy Armour wrote earlier this week.