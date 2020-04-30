Our View: A level field for business

Americans are, by nature and inclination, an impatient bunch, and it now seems evident we are willing to take certain risks to get back to a normal life.
Perhaps “normal” is not the best word to use in this situation, but as a group, most of us are ready to get the economy rolling again.
Congress passed and President Trump signed legislation late last week to pump another $484 billion into the economic rebirth via business loans and financial support for hospitals.
Sounds great, except bank officials said the waiting list for business loans was already full several days before Congress started debating the stimulus package that was approved last week.
This follows a misfire of the government’s first, $350-billion small-business stimulus program that left many business hanging on the edge of disaster. Congress approved the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) late last month, and it took less than two weeks for “small businesses” to exhaust the fund.
That is because many of the businesses that gobbled up hundreds of millions in government loans were big corporations. Shake Shack collected $10 million from the feds, and it has 189 outlets and nearly 8,000 employees. Ruth’s Chris Steak House got $20 million by securing loans for two subsidiaries with more than 5,000 employees. Small businesses?
Much of that money has since been returned by those recipients, after being thoroughly shamed for taking loans that were meant for the true small businesses.
Granted, employees of large nationwide chains likely need a paycheck as badly as any worker. But giving money to big corporate entities was not the stated objective of the program. It was supposed to give the little guys a fighting chance in a sinking U.S. economy.
The big guys had a huge advantage over the little guys when it came to applying for and receiving loans. Some of the large corporations used “benefits liquidity teams,” financial experts who know the ropes and how to get the money. The mom-and-pops never had a chance.
Oversight mechanisms written into the original legislation by Congress to make sure the funds went to small businesses were jettisoned by the Trump administration, and lenders never got up to speed on how to distribute the funds — a vivid demonstration of why federal spending programs need oversight.
Now there is $484 billion more for small businesses and health care providers, and one can only hope it will not be hampered by the unfairness that plagued the first stimulus program. Smaller businesses do not have the deep pockets of the chains but desperately need financial help, while many of the big boys have cash reserves.
More than 99 percent of America's 28.7 million businesses are truly small, with 88 percent of those firms having fewer than 20 employees. About 40 percent of all U.S. businesses have less than $100,000 in annual revenues.
Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy because they are what provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to create jobs in our communities, most with far greater job satisfaction than positions with larger, traditional, multi-layered corporate businesses. The little guys are what keep most local economies humming, in part because money earned here stays here. We can’t imagine our North County neighborhoods and communities without mom-and-pop businesses where people know your name.
Too many of our elected leaders in Washington are simply out of touch, shrouded in a dense partisan fog, creating policy without building in regulatory safeguards against unfair practices that punish Americans who are least able to tolerate such abuses.
