Our View: A good gig for everyone

But such workers do have other, viable options, one of which is for independents to apply for and become limited liability companies, or LLCs.

As it became clear the Legislature would, in fact, approve the fractious labor law, 2019 applications to the state for LLCs ramped up nearly 6 percent over 2018. The $75 application fee and potential for paying the annual franchise tax are small potatoes compared to flat-out losing your freelance gig. If lawmakers don’t reconstruct the new labor law, it’s reasonable to expect a deluge of LLC requests throughout this year. That might happen no matter what lawmakers do.

Meanwhile, various trade associations and individuals have already applied to the courts for relief, and judges have responded with temporary holds on enforcing the law.

The big unintended consequence of AB5 was the anticipated reduction in jobs available to independent contractors, but another significant impact is a surge in those workers getting business licenses and/or incorporating, which is not a bad thing.

But going into business the licensing route is not what a lot of gig workers want. They prefer the freedom afforded to freelancing, the ability to move on. They are casual workers in every sense of the phrase, meaning if they want to work through the day in their PJs, they can.