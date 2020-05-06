Our View: A glimpse of what could be

The International Energy Agency reported a few days ago that the COVID-19 pandemic has provoked an “unprecedented decline” in carbon emissions.
Could that possibly be a surprise to anyone? Even folks running fossil-fuel energy corporations understand the situation. They don’t like it, but they can surely understand.
The Energy Agency predicts an 8-percent decline in worldwide emissions of carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas scientists believe is most responsible for climate change, formerly known as global warming.
You don’t need an advanced college degree in any of the basic sciences to see the atmospheric changes since COVID-19 began its rapacious run around the planet. The evidence is just about everywhere you look. No one knows how long the changes will last, but a person can safely assume that when the world’s economy rights itself, especially in fully-developed nations such as the United States, skies cleared by a lack of carbon emissions will start to muddy up once again.
Air pollution kills people. Some estimates say up to 9 million deaths globally each year are directly related to air fouled by carbon dioxide emissions, mostly a result of smokestacks and car exhaust pipes spewing remnants of combusted fossil fuels.
A Stanford University research scientist reckons the lives saved by cleaner air in China alone — the "birthplace" of the COVID-19 bug — is 20 times greater than the number of Chinese citizens’ lives lost in the pandemic.
In the past two decades, Earth's temperature has risen about two-thirds of a degree Fahrenheit, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. An 8-percent reduction in emissions is roughly equivalent to the annual emissions reductions needed to limit global warming to slightly above preindustrial temperatures. However, the target spelled out in the Paris Climate Agreement would require similar reductions every year this decade, not just for one year.
That suggests — well, it’s quite a bit more than a suggestion — that it would take something far more prolonged than the COVID-19 lockdowns to make a dent in the planet’s warming trend.
In fact, a climate scientist at the Breakthrough Institute has said that “despite the largest drop in global CO2 emissions ever recorded, the (coronavirus) crisis will have minimal effects on CO2 concentrations and warming, which are based much more on the total emissions that have ever occurred than our emissions in a single year. …”
That same scientist went on to say this: “The fact that the biggest global economic contraction since the Great Depression will not make a dent in future warming should be sobering.” Indeed.
A big part of the aforementioned economic contraction has occurred in the fossil fuel industries. So far this year, the coal industry has been pummeled economically by the COVID-19 lockdowns, as has natural gas. Coal is one of the dirtiest providers of energy.
The renewable energy sector, including solar and wind, is experiencing a boom. Perhaps the coronavirus pandemic is paving the way to a different kind of energy future, one for which the Central Coast is ideally suited, just as the oil industry believed it was more than a century ago.
The fossil fuel industry has been on the clock for many years, because it relies on a finite resource that is being depleted by increasing consumer demands. As a finite resource disappears, its price skyrockets, so from a consumer’s standpoint, that industry has a sell-by date.
Maybe the suddenly-cleaner air and crystal-clear views of faraway mountains are just a temporary respite. Think of it as Earth taking a breather.
