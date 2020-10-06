Ken Hale: Agencies that help us recover from wildfires and prepare our lands

Once again, California is forced to confront the twin challenges that a fierce new reality of catastrophic fires presents: Recover and prepare.

Even as our weary firefighters finish the task of extinguishing two of the three largest wildfires in state history, it is time to prepare our communities, our lands, our soils and our habitats for recovery before the damages are compounded. At the same time, we know that the most critical part of fire season has just begun. In view of our collective situation, fire preparations all around the state have taken on an extreme urgency.

As they plan to recover and prepare, communities and landowners across the state will be able to draw upon expertise and assistance from little-known public agencies that are well positioned to help.

+10 Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow SAN FRANCISCO — The staggering scale of California's wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

California is home to 95 Resource Conservation Districts that serve rural, urban and suburban populations. Their conservation professionals and local experts are committed to helping communities protect themselves against the impacts of climate change, such as the super-charged fires that now strike us with great regularity.

For decades, these Resource Conservation Districts have worked in partnership with landowners, local governments, nonprofit agencies and the public to restore habitat, build healthy soils, enhance water quality and otherwise do the work of conserving California’s natural resources.

In the aftermath of these fires, they are prepared to step in immediately to help.

Resource Conservation Districts have the know-how to help manage public works projects, access state and federal recovery funds, plan erosion-control projects, repair roads and bridges, restore watersheds, create defensible space around properties, and much more.