Gale McNeeley: Why I am voting for Bernie Sanders

I have waited my whole life for someone like Bernie Sanders to run for president. A good person who has spent his life fighting for justice. Economic justice. Racial justice. Educational justice. Environmental justice. Bernie speaks clearly to me on all our major issues.

Healthcare is a human right, Medicare for all is our best response. As an educator, I agree with Bernie that public colleges and universities should be tuition free for those who earn admission. He is right to fight for a $15 minimum wage, a living wage. Having taught in prisons, I know Bernie is right to want to reform a racially unfair prison system. Living with good people who have immigrated to America, I know Bernie is right when he calls for immigration reform.

Bernie has pledged to find just solutions for all of our current challenges, not by himself, but with our help. He says “Not me, us!“ because he knows that it will take all of us, working together, to fix an unjust system.

Wealth inequality threatens our peace in America. Cesar Chavez said, “If you want peace, work for justice.“

That includes environmental justice. Bernie tells us that we must wean ourselves from fossil fuels and innovate around renewable energy if we hope to save the planet for our children and grand children. In our hearts we know this is true.

