Editorial: Pretending not to see coronavirus cases won't make them go away

It should be obvious that now is not the time to hamper testing in any way, no matter what Trump thinks about it. At a campaign rally in Tusla, Okla., Saturday, Trump said that he had asked aides to slow down testing to keep cases low. Later his handlers explained it as a joke, but Trump contradicted them, saying "I don't kid" - and later continued to voice his displeasure with testing, tweeting: "Cases up only because of our big number testing. Mortality rate way down!!!"

Well, no, cases don't go up just because you confirm their existence with a test. Not looking for cases just makes it harder for public health officials to target resources. In fact, not testing people is a great way to ensure many more cases by leaving infectious but undiagnosed people out in their communities.

Trump is not wrong about the nation's mortality continuing to decline, but that's not dispositive. It can take several weeks for an infection to result in death, so a surge in confirmed cases this month could mean a surge in deaths next month.