Editorial Cartoon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like it or not — and we can say with some authority that he does not like it — President Trump appears headed for the 2020 presidential campaign as only the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. He may also campaign as the favorite to be re-elected.
OPINION There was a point early a few days ago at which Democrats in the House of Representatives could have brought an end to the impeachment circus unfolding in Washington. Where it should end is with the voters.
The vaping debate is, to be fair, a complicated matter packed with nuance and implication. Among the debatable points is, just how far should government go to protect children?
OPINION It is the spending season, and we have the numbers to prove it. According to various industry experts, the average American is expected to spend $920 this year on holiday gifts and related activities. By the time 2020 makes its appearance, Americans’ spending spree will top $1 trillion.
- Updated
OPINION This is, perhaps, the most harrowing time of the year for many folks. There just do not seem enough waking hours in the day to get everything done. For many, the holidays mean sleep deprivation.