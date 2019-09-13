Editorial Cartoon 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Opinion Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Medical Santa Maria Family Dentistry - Ad from 2019-09-11 Sep 11, 2019 Santa Maria Family Dentistry 1157 E. Clark Avenue Suite A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-938-7645 Website Ads Ad Vault 149137-1.pdf 21 hrs ago Ad Vault 149145-1.pdf 21 hrs ago Health MONTH #6 Sep 8, 2019 Pacific Coast Smiles 426 E Barcellus Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-925-8767 Website Service FCC Lompoc - Ad from 2019-09-08 Sep 8, 2019 Ad Vault C21 9/7 Sep 7, 2019 Ad Vault SY BSD 9-10 9-12 Sep 10, 2019 J.w.s Brush Clearing 3621 Cerrito St, Santa Ynez, CA 93460 805-448-7177 Ad Vault 149068-1.pdf Sep 11, 2019 Service CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 Christian Science Society Po Box 834, Solvang, CA 93464 805-688-8206 Ad Vault 149073-1.pdf Sep 11, 2019