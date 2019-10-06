Editorial Cartoon 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Opinion Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Restaurant MILT GUGGIA ENTERPRISES - Ad from 2019-10-04 Oct 4, 2019 Milt Guggia Enterprises P.o. Box 5459, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-688-0699 Medical Santa Maria Family Dentistry - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Santa Maria Family Dentistry 1157 E. Clark Avenue Suite A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-938-7645 Website Ads Other PLUS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-10-04 Updated Oct 4, 2019 Plus Property Management Santa Maria 421 E Betteravia Rd Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-928-4320 Website Ads Service GAVIN"S BOOKS - Ad from 2019-10-04 Oct 4, 2019 The Bookworm 230 E Betteravia Rd Ste K, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-937-8015 Sale THE TOWBES GROUP, INC./ Villa del Sol - Ad from 2019-10-06 7 hrs ago The Towbes Group P.O. Box 20130, Santa Barbara, CA 93120 805-962-8299 Other WESTERN TREE SERVICE - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Western Tree Service 1130 E Clark Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-264-4874 Other JOYCE MOIHA - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Sale eXp Realty - Ad from 2019-10-06 7 hrs ago Anne Byrne-Jackson 805-904-9555 Restaurant MILT GUGGIA ENTERPRISES - Ad from 2019-10-06 7 hrs ago Milt Guggia Enterprises P.o. Box 5459, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-688-0699 Restaurant MILT GUGGIA ENTERPRISES - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Milt Guggia Enterprises P.o. Box 5459, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-688-0699