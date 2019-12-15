Editorial Cartoon 41 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you: Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} × Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Sale C21 Hometown Realty VIVIAN LAFUENTE - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 C21 Hometown Realty Vivian Lafuente 1811 S Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-363-0730 Service CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Christian Science Society Po Box 834, Solvang, CA 93464 805-688-8206 Other CENTURY 21 HOMETOWN REALTY - Ad from 2019-12-15 9 hrs ago Other KNUDSEN LANDSCAPING - Ad from 2019-12-10 Dec 10, 2019 Knudsen Landscaping Po Box 2892, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-937-5926 Website Other CENTRAL CITY TREE SERVICE - Ad from 2019-12-11 Dec 11, 2019 Central City Tree Service Po Box 7157, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-928-3513 Other LIVING LANDSCAPES - Ad from 2019-12-10 Dec 10, 2019 Living Landscapes 1284 Pino Solo Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-714-0999 Website Ads Other HOMETOWN HEARING - Ad from 2019-12-10 Dec 10, 2019 Hometown Hearing 325 E Betteravia Rd Ste B-11, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-922-2884 Website Other BARRAGANS MAINTENANCE - Ad from 2019-12-11 Dec 11, 2019 Barragans Maintenance 1419 W Marsala Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93458 805-346-2992 Other VINNY"S LANDSCAPING - Ad from 2019-12-10 Updated Dec 10, 2019 Medical CITY OF SANTA MARIA UTILITIES - Ad from 2019-12-13 Dec 13, 2019 City Of Santa Maria Utilities 2065 E Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-925-0951 Website