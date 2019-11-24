Editorial Cartoon 57 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other SANDBOX KIDS AND WILDFLOWER WOMEN - Ad from 2019-11-24 7 hrs ago Service THE OAKS AT NIPOMO BY WESTMONT LIVING - Ad from 2019-11-20 Nov 20, 2019 The Oaks at Nipomo 177 Mary Ave., Nipomo, CA 93444 805-723-9791 Website Home NOSTALGIC STOVEWORK - Ad from 2019-11-19 Nov 19, 2019 Nostalgic Stovework 837 W Century Ste B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-934-4665 Other SANDI FRAZIER - Ad from 2019-11-24 7 hrs ago Sandi Frazier 1811 S Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-934-2105 Website Pet THAT"S FETCH! - Ad from 2019-11-19 Nov 19, 2019 That's FETCH! 3564 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-361-0802 Website Ads Other C & C"S LANDSCAPE PROS - Ad from 2019-11-20 Nov 20, 2019 CNC LANDSCAPE & IRRIGATION P.O. BOX 2692, ORCUTT, CA 93457 805-868-8694 Finance S. Lombardi & Associates/CBSM - Ad from 2019-11-19 Nov 19, 2019 Community Bank Of Santa Maria 1421 S Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-922-2900 Website Other EVER-READY ELECTRIC - Ad from 2019-11-19 Nov 19, 2019 Ever-ready Electric Po Box 2087, Santa Maria, CA 93457 805-934-7091 Website Other JOE GARCIA JR - Ad from 2019-11-23 Nov 23, 2019 Joe Garcia Jr 4570 Coachman Way, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-928-2121 Other VINNY"S LANDSCAPING - Ad from 2019-11-19 Nov 19, 2019