OPINION Every student gets a report card. We’re not sure what Gavin Newsom might be a student of, but he needs a report card.
OPINION In 1999, what were you thinking the world would be like in 2020? On big-ticket items, the experts were all over the place, sometimes so far off the mark it’s almost funny.
All the real and perceived problems in America, California and here on the Central Coast can be solved, but it will take us working together to make 2020 a winner.
OPINION The start of another year, and we sincerely hope your aching head will be soothed by the knowledge that with every new year California residents face a boat-load of new laws.
Have you broken your New Year’s resolution yet? Did you even make a resolution to do or be this or that?