Editorial Cartoon: Whack-a-Fan

Editorial Cartoon: Whack-a-Fan
Our View: States on their own and sinking
Our View: States on their own and sinking

OUR VIEW Given the stormy relationship between Gov. Newsom and President Trump, plus the policy foot-dragging in the House and Senate, our advice to lawmakers in Sacramento would be to forget about any help from the federal government, and resolve budgeting differences in the next couple of weeks. 

Our View: Voting to preserve democracy
Our View: Voting to preserve democracy

OUR VIEW The Constitution gives every American citizen of a certain age the right to vote, with restrictions. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say voters need to have attained a specific level of personal success to cast a ballot. The mail-in balloting debate is something Congress and the courts need to settle.

Our View: Timing might be everything
Our View: Timing might be everything

OUR VIEW Wading through all the unanswered questions one realizes that, despite the potential for a higher COVID-19 death toll, reopening the state’s economy is the only viable option.

Our View: A new presence for cops
Our View: A new presence for cops

OUR VIEW It’s not luck or a magic trick. It’s hard work to get rid of ingrained attitudes and uncooperative police unions. Camden managed to change its police department’s grass-roots culture, with very gratifying results, which could provide a good working model for other communities across the country.

