Editorial Cartoon: Travel Channel
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
OUR VIEW Why don’t local policy makers do more to prepare for the next big drought? We are able to manage the water we have, up to a certain point, but we seem incapable of having a truly long-range strategy to keep nearly a half-million residents from being waterless in a worst-case scenario.
OUR VIEW We recently handed out raspberries to young people who started chanting derogatory words at a basketball game between Righetti and St. Joseph high schools. Today we have roses for administrators at both schools who met to talk about the incident, and map out strategies to prevent it from happening again.
OUR VIEW Santa Maria and Lompoc share a common problem, which is homeless people camping out in riverbeds.
OUR VIEW Today is Super Tuesday, so named because 14 states — including California — hold primaries in the 2020 presidential contest.