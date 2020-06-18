Editorial Cartoon: Second wave

Our View: States on their own and sinking
Editorial

Our View: States on their own and sinking

OUR VIEW Given the stormy relationship between Gov. Newsom and President Trump, plus the policy foot-dragging in the House and Senate, our advice to lawmakers in Sacramento would be to forget about any help from the federal government, and resolve budgeting differences in the next couple of weeks. 

Our View: Voting to preserve democracy
Editorial

Our View: Voting to preserve democracy

OUR VIEW The Constitution gives every American citizen of a certain age the right to vote, with restrictions. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say voters need to have attained a specific level of personal success to cast a ballot. The mail-in balloting debate is something Congress and the courts need to settle.

Our View: A new presence for cops
Editorial

Our View: A new presence for cops

OUR VIEW It’s not luck or a magic trick. It’s hard work to get rid of ingrained attitudes and uncooperative police unions. Camden managed to change its police department’s grass-roots culture, with very gratifying results, which could provide a good working model for other communities across the country.

Our View: Is there anybody out there?
Editorial

Our View: Is there anybody out there?

OUR VIEW Several noted astronomers and astrophysicists have hinted that the solution to the Fermi Paradox is fairly simple — there’s nobody else out there. We prefer to believe there is, which makes striving for first contact important.

