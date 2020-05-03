Editorial Cartoon: Returning to normal

Editorial Cartoon: Returning to normal

{{featured_button_text}}
Editorial Cartoon: Returning to normal
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: After the war has been won
Editorial

Our View: After the war has been won

OUR VIEW Santa Maria officials have made it clear they are not waiting for the state or county to act on reopening guidelines, but will be creating their own rules. Still, it would be better if all the entities acted more or less in concert.

Our View: Something different to worry about
Editorial

Our View: Something different to worry about

OUR VIEW Scientists concede that most of the nation’s droughts over the past century, including the 1930s Dust Bowl, were of brief duration compared to droughts during the preceding 2,000 years. The big difference now is western states are home to more than a fifth of the U.S. population, so the implications of a mega-drought are more frightening.

Our View: A level field for business
Editorial

Our View: A level field for business

OUR VIEW Too many of our elected leaders in Washington are simply out of touch, shrouded in a dense partisan fog, creating policy without building in regulatory safeguards against unfair practices that punish Americans who are least able to tolerate such abuses.

Editorial

Our View: Creating sanctuary for data

OUR VIEW The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has specific recommendations for both the public and private-sectors: Update software and operating systems with the latest patches. Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails. Back up data on a regular, frequent basis. Keep data on a separate device and store it offline. Always follow safety guidelines when surfing the internet.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News