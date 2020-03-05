Related to this story

Our View: Depending on vitality of a river
Our View: Depending on vitality of a river

OUR VIEW Why don’t local policy makers do more to prepare for the next big drought? We are able to manage the water we have, up to a certain point, but we seem incapable of having a truly long-range strategy to keep nearly a half-million residents from being waterless in a worst-case scenario.

Roses & Raspberries: Taking a great leap of faith
Roses & Raspberries: Taking a great leap of faith

OUR VIEW We recently handed out raspberries to young people who started chanting  derogatory words at a basketball game between Righetti and St. Joseph high schools. Today we have roses for administrators at both schools who met to talk about the incident, and map out strategies to prevent it from happening again.