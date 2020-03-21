Editorial Cartoon: Quarantine
OUR VIEW When bad things happen, taking people by surprise, the real enemy is fear. That’s as true in war as it is on the highway when you are confronted by a brake-slamming emergency.
OUR VIEW Bet you never imagined living in a ghost town. Our communities aren’t exactly that, but with closures to help thwart the coronavirus’ spread, there is a less traffic, human and vehicular.
OUR VIEW The following has to be, hands-down, our favorite headline from a week of bad news dominated by the global pandemic: “Don't be a jerk during the coronavirus pandemic: Stop hoarding and keep your distance.”