Editorial Cartoon: Principle Over Party
Related to this story
Most Popular
OUR VIEW Perhaps in a presidential election year President Trump will listen to the cries for help coming from farmers. The president recently spoke to a national farm gathering in Texas, but when he touted his administration’s successful new ethanol policy, the hall went dead silent, because at least to corn farmers the ethanol deal has been a sharp knife ripping through famers’ profits. Santa Barbara County farmers are also feeling that sharp blade. What they want — and what all American farmers want — is policy stability, and to stay in business.
OUR VIEW Activist Cesar Chavez once said, “Kindness and compassion toward all living things is a mark of a civilized society. …”
Indeed, that is precisely what our Humane Society facilities are doing. And with the merger, the two major providers will be doing it together
OUR VIEW The cannabis industry is here to stay. We need to make it work.
OUR VIEW Instead of simply suspending fitness tests while experts study the problem, why not rewrite the test requirements to better measure the fitness of students of all skill levels?
OUR VIEW This is a good year during which to be a skeptic, to question what candidates are telling you, then vote with your mind and your heart.