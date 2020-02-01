Editorial Cartoon: Plop, Plop, Fizz, Fizz
OUR VIEW Congress continues to wrestle with the idea of a national nuclear waste repository. But wrestling is about all that happens during a partisan impeachment battle. Even if a deal is made, it would be more than a decade until such a facility would be ready to accept deposits.
OUR VIEW The anti-AB5 legislation’s author, Laguna Niguel Republican Sen. Patricia Bates, said: “Assembly Bill 5 took a sledgehammer approach to an employment problem that required a scalpel …” A situation that occurs far too often in our state Legislature.
OUR VIEW There are 2,153 billionaires on Earth, and as of the end of last year they held more wealth combined than 4.6 billion people, according to data collated from the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report and Forbes’ billionaire rankings. About 160 billionaires have the same wealth as the poorest half of the world.
OUR VIEW There are roses and raspberries aplenty when it comes to political campaigns, and it must be said that personal insults add absolutely nothing to any policy/issues debate, but instead turn what should be a promising discussion into a verbal free-for-all.