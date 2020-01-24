Related to this story
OPINION The clock is ticking on the start of this year’s wildfire season, and thousands of Californias are wondering if the state’s largest electric power provider is ready.
OPINION If members of the California Legislature truly want to make this state strong and economically bullet-proof, they will vote to defeat Senate Bill 37. That would be good, sound policy.
OUR VIEW One might reasonably assume that America, with its vast resources, enormous wealth and manufacturing know-how could take a page from Sweden’s garbage playbook.
OUR VIEW Voting is called all sorts of things — a privilege, a right, a responsibility. In truth, it is all of those things and more. It is the sacred trust and holy grail of a functioning democracy, and unless America and its citizens get more hyped about participating, it’s not too difficult to see dramatic and perhaps wholly unpleasant changes in how we are governed.
Here’s an interesting factoid — there are more people living in California than there are cigarette smokers in the United States.
