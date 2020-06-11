Editorial Cartoon: Out, In

OUR VIEW Given the stormy relationship between Gov. Newsom and President Trump, plus the policy foot-dragging in the House and Senate, our advice to lawmakers in Sacramento would be to forget about any help from the federal government, and resolve budgeting differences in the next couple of weeks.
OUR VIEW Santa Maria police wisely chose to stand by during the brief episode of violence. It was definitely a matter of laws being broken and property being destroyed or stolen, but a full-on rush by police could have escalated the situation far beyond what eventually happened.