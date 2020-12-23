Editorial Cartoon: Merry Christmas Dec 23, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Opinion Commentary Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Win again Dec 15, 2020 Editorial Guest Editorial: The CDC must extend the order halting evictions Dec 19, 2020 The CDC must extend the order halting evictions — and Congress needs to step up and provide critical financial relief to tenants, landlords, and homeowners. Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Time Dec 18, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Directions Dec 20, 2020 Editorial Guest Editorial: Landmark antitrust case against Facebook is powerful, welcome Dec 20, 2020 The landmark antitrust case against Facebook, filed last week by states and the federal government, is powerful and welcome. Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Indians no more Updated Dec 17, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: COVID vaccine Dec 12, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: New normal Dec 13, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Santa Dec 11, 2020 Editorial Sunday Doonesbury Dec 20, 2020