Editorial Cartoon: Graduation
Related to this story
Most Popular
OUR VIEW Today’s demonstrations of rage have a new wrinkle: Outsiders coming in behind legitimate, peaceful protesters to wreak havoc on vehicles, stores and just about anything else they can smash.
OUR VIEW Santa Maria police wisely chose to stand by during the brief episode of violence. It was definitely a matter of laws being broken and property being destroyed or stolen, but a full-on rush by police could have escalated the situation far beyond what eventually happened.