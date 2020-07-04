Editorial Cartoon: Fireworks

Guest Commentary: Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3+ years he's served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American institutions, encouraging white supremacy, locking up immigrant children, asking a foreign government to interfere with an American election, lying 5 million times. And those are just a few things off the top of my head.
EDITORIAL Indeed, instead of pulling back on testing, the nation needs to double down on it. This is how we beat the "invisible enemy," of which the president speaks. Not by covering our eyes and pretending it isn't there.