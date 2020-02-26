Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: Counting to assist communities
Editorial

Our View: Counting to assist communities

OUR VIEW With the best interests of our country, state and community in mind, we encourage a huge turnout at Monday's census town hall meeting so that all residents get first-hand information about the census process, educate themselves and allay any fears they might have.

Our View: Powering up while curbing the emissions
Editorial

Our View: Powering up while curbing the emissions

  • Updated

OUR VIEW Taking the long view on the county going with electric vehicles it makes sense, even with the high start-up costs. For one thing, county policy makers and residents are increasingly talking about this region being more self-sustaining when it comes to energy production. For example, the Lompoc Valley is an ideal location for wind farms, and the eastern regions of the county are ripe for solar farms. It’s not a big stretch of the imagination to see all the electricity we could ever need coming from those sources.