OUR VIEW Taking the long view on the county going with electric vehicles it makes sense, even with the high start-up costs. For one thing, county policy makers and residents are increasingly talking about this region being more self-sustaining when it comes to energy production. For example, the Lompoc Valley is an ideal location for wind farms, and the eastern regions of the county are ripe for solar farms. It’s not a big stretch of the imagination to see all the electricity we could ever need coming from those sources.