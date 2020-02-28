Editorial Cartoon: Check your 401K
OUR VIEW Santa Maria and Lompoc share a common problem, which is homeless people camping out in riverbeds.
OUR VIEW Santa Maria police officers have had their hands full this year, with a big increase in car crashes and driving-under-the-influence arrests.
OUR VIEW Whatever cannabis regulations are finally approved need to protect Santa Barbara County’s agricultural industries, because growing and ranching are the big power behind the local economy. And no one industry should have rules that the other’s don’t have.
GUEST COMMENTARY The system is broken. With all of our help, I believe Sen. Bernie Sanders can fix it. That’s why I’m voting for Bernie on March 3.
OUR VIEW Taking the long view on the county going with electric vehicles it makes sense, even with the high start-up costs. For one thing, county policy makers and residents are increasingly talking about this region being more self-sustaining when it comes to energy production. For example, the Lompoc Valley is an ideal location for wind farms, and the eastern regions of the county are ripe for solar farms. It’s not a big stretch of the imagination to see all the electricity we could ever need coming from those sources.
OUR VIEW Partisan politics is not a reasonable response to a crisis. The coronavirus is serious, and should be taken seriously.