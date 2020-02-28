Related to this story

Our View: First rule, don't hurt ag economy

OUR VIEW Whatever cannabis regulations are finally approved need to protect Santa Barbara County’s agricultural industries, because growing and ranching are the big power behind the local economy. And no one industry should have rules that the other’s don’t have.

Our View: Powering up while curbing the emissions

OUR VIEW Taking the long view on the county going with electric vehicles it makes sense, even with the high start-up costs. For one thing, county policy makers and residents are increasingly talking about this region being more self-sustaining when it comes to energy production. For example, the Lompoc Valley is an ideal location for wind farms, and the eastern regions of the county are ripe for solar farms. It’s not a big stretch of the imagination to see all the electricity we could ever need coming from those sources.