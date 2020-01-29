Editorial Cartoon: Bombshell
OUR VIEW Congress continues to wrestle with the idea of a national nuclear waste repository. But wrestling is about all that happens during a partisan impeachment battle. Even if a deal is made, it would be more than a decade until such a facility would be ready to accept deposits.
OUR VIEW One might reasonably assume that America, with its vast resources, enormous wealth and manufacturing know-how could take a page from Sweden’s garbage playbook.
OUR VIEW There are 2,153 billionaires on Earth, and as of the end of last year they held more wealth combined than 4.6 billion people, according to data collated from the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report and Forbes’ billionaire rankings. About 160 billionaires have the same wealth as the poorest half of the world.
OUR VIEW According to WalletHub’s research, California ranks 42nd out of 50 for rush-hour traffic woes, 46th in the rate of car thievery, 48th in overall quality of our streets and highways, and next-to-last in gasoline prices.
OPINION The clock is ticking on the start of this year’s wildfire season, and thousands of Californias are wondering if the state’s largest electric power provider is ready.
A bouquet of roses to Lompoc heart specialist Dr. Khawar Gul, who donated a GE Healthcare cardiovascular ultrasound machine to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.